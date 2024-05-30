4 Reales 1845 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1845 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1165 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 8, 2017.

