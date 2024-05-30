Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1845 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1845
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1845 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1165 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 8, 2017.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
