Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1855. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1855 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search