4 Reales 1855. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1855 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (10) F (1)