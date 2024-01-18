4 Reales 1840 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1840 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Сondition XF (4) VF (9) F (6)