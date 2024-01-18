Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1840 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1840
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1840 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search