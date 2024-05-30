Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1847 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1847
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1847 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
