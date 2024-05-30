4 Reales 1843 B CC (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1843 with mark B CC. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (6)