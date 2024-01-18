Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1855. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1855 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1855 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1855 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88649 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Goldberg - June 15, 2021
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Goldberg - June 15, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - November 26, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1855 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

