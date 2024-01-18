Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1855. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1855 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88649 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search