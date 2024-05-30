Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1859. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1859 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1859 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1859 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

