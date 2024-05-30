4 Reales 1859. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1859 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (9) F (2)