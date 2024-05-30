Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1845 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1845 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1845 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1845 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • London Coins (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1845 M CL at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1845 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

