4 Reales 1844 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1844 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
