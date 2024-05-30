Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1844 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1844 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1844 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1844 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1844 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

