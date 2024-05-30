Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1838 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1838 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
