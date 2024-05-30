Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
