4 Reales 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

