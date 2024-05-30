Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1862. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1862 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1862 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1862 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Katz (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 102 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1862 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search