4 Reales 1859. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1859 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88291 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (21) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (16)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (4)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (3)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Tauler & Fau (4)