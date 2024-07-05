Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1859. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1859 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88291 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
