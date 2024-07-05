Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1859. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1859 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1859 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1859 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88291 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1859 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1859 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search