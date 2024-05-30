Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1836 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1836 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1836 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1836 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Pruvost - April 15, 2023
Seller Pruvost
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1836 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 4 Reales 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

