4 Reales 1836 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1836 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

