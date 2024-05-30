Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1838 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1838 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1838 B PS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1838 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 401. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1838 B PS at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

