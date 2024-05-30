Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1838 B PS (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1838 with mark B PS. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 401. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
