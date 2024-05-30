Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1838 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1838
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1838 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
