Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1862. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1862 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1862 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1862 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

