Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1862. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1862
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1862 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
