4 Reales 1862. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1862 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Сondition VF (9) F (5)