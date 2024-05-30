4 Reales 1836 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1836 with mark S DR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition XF (9) VF (8) F (3) No grade (1)