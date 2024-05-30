Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1836 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1836 S DR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1836 S DR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1836 with mark S DR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1836 S DR at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

