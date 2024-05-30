4 Reales 1857. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1857 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6)