4 Reales 1862. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1862 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition VF (3) F (3)