Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1862. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1862 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1862 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1862 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1862 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

