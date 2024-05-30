Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1842 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1842 M CL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1842 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 M CL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

