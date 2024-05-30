Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1842 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
