4 Reales 1842 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1842 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition VF (2) F (3)