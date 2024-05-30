Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1859. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1859 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
