4 Reales 1839 M CL (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1839 with mark M CL. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition VF (3) F (3)