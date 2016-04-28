Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1834 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1834 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1834 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1834 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
9070 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1834 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
