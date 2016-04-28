4 Reales 1834 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1834 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition AU (2)