4 Reales 1844 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1844 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1148 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
