4 Reales 1835 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1835
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1835 with mark S DR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
