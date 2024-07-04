Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1835 S DR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1835 S DR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1835 S DR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1835 with mark S DR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1835 S DR at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

