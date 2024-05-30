Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1841 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1841
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1841 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Cayón (4)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (2)
- Inasta (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 20, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search