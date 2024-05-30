Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1841 S RD (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1841 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1841 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1841 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place July 6, 2022.

Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Silicua Coins - August 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 20, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Inasta - May 6, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date May 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1841 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

