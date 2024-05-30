Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1864. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1864 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
