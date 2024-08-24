Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1848 M DG "Type 1848-1855" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
