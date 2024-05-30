Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1857. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1857
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1857 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
