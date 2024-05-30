Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1857. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1857 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1857 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1857 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

