4 Reales 1864. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1864 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

