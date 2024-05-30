Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1837 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1837 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 264 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
