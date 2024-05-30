Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1837 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1837 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1837 M CR - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1837 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 264 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Numismática Leilões - March 16, 2020
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1837 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1837 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search