4 Reales 1837 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1837 with mark M CR. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

