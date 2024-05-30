Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1857. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1857 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1857 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1857 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition F
Selling price

