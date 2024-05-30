4 Reales 1861. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1861 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) F (2)