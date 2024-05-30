Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1842 B CC (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1842 B CC - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1842 B CC - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1842 with mark B CC. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (29)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1842 B CC at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1842 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search