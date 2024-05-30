Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1842 B CC (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1728 oz) 5,376 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1842 with mark B CC. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
