4 Reales 1860. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1860 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

Сondition VF (8) No grade (3)