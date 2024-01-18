Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1860. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1860
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1860 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
