Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1860

Gold coins

Obverse 100 Reales 1860
Reverse 100 Reales 1860
100 Reales 1860 8-pointed star
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 174
Obverse 100 Reales 1860
Reverse 100 Reales 1860
100 Reales 1860 6-pointed star
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 229
Obverse 100 Reales 1860
Reverse 100 Reales 1860
100 Reales 1860 7-pointed star
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 196

Silver coins

Obverse 20 Reales 1860
Reverse 20 Reales 1860
20 Reales 1860 6-pointed star
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 169
Obverse 20 Reales 1860
Reverse 20 Reales 1860
20 Reales 1860 7-pointed star
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse 10 Reales 1860
Reverse 10 Reales 1860
10 Reales 1860 6-pointed star
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 69
Obverse 10 Reales 1860
Reverse 10 Reales 1860
10 Reales 1860 7-pointed star
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Reales 1860
Reverse 10 Reales 1860
10 Reales 1860 8-pointed star
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 4 Reales 1860
Reverse 4 Reales 1860
4 Reales 1860 7-pointed star
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 4 Reales 1860
Reverse 4 Reales 1860
4 Reales 1860 8-pointed star
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 2 Reales 1860
Reverse 2 Reales 1860
2 Reales 1860 6-pointed star
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 2 Reales 1860
Reverse 2 Reales 1860
2 Reales 1860 7-pointed star
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Reales 1860
Reverse 2 Reales 1860
2 Reales 1860 8-pointed star
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 1 Real 1860
Reverse 1 Real 1860
1 Real 1860 6-pointed star
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 96
Obverse 1 Real 1860
Reverse 1 Real 1860
1 Real 1860 7-pointed star
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 1 Real 1860
Reverse 1 Real 1860
1 Real 1860 8-pointed star
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 123

Copper coins

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1860
Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1860
25 Céntimos de real 1860
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1860
Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1860
10 Céntimos de real 1860
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1860
Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1860
5 Céntimos de real 1860
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 53
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search