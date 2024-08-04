Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1860. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1860
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1860 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5264 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,210. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Reales 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
