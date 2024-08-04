Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1860. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1860 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1860 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1860 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5264 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,210. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.

Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
