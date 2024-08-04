100 Reales 1860. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1860 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5264 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,210. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (33) AU (20) XF (144) VF (31) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) Service NGC (7) NN Coins (1) PCGS (1)

