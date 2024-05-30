Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1860. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1860 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1860 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1860 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3933 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (14)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1860 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 10 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search