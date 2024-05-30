Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1860. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1860
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1860 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3933 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
