10 Reales 1860. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1860 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3933 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

