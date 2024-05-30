1 Real 1860. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1860 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63348 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place October 19, 2017.

