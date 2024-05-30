Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1860. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1860 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1860 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1860 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63348 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place October 19, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (44)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • ibercoin (25)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Soler y Llach (14)
  • Tauler & Fau (13)
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search