Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1860. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1860 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1860 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1860 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Nomisma - December 18, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - July 9, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Jesús Vico - February 28, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

