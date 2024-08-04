Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1860. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1860
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1860 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 485 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
