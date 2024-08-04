Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1860. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1860 8-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1860 8-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1860 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 485 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

