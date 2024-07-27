Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1860 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1860
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74661 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (10)
- CoinsNB (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2019
Condition MS61 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search