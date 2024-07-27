Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1860 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1860 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1860 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74661 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 17, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2019
Condition MS61 GENI
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 17, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

