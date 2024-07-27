25 Céntimos de real 1860 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74661 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.

