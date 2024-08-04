Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1860. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1860 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1860 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (196) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1860 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64555 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.

Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
627 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

