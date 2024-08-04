100 Reales 1860. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1860 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64555 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (13) XF (122) VF (33) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (61)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (32)

CoinsNB (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Heritage (9)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (16)

ibercoin (9)

Jesús Vico (2)

JMPG (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Rauch (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (23)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (10)

UBS (4)