5 Céntimos de real 1860 (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place July 14, 2015.

