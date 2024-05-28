Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de real 1860 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
- Year 1860
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place July 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (6)
- CoinsNB (2)
- HERVERA (8)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search