Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de real 1860 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1860 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1860 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1605 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Numismática Leilões - April 21, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1860 at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

