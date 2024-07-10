10 Céntimos de real 1860 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1605 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

