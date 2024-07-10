Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de real 1860 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
- Year 1860
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1605 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
