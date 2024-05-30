Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1860. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1860 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1860 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1860 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place August 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (14)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Coinhouse - February 11, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1860 at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1860 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search