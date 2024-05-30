1 Real 1860. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1860 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place August 9, 2018.

