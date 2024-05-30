Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1860. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1860
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1860 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place August 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (24)
- Cayón (5)
- Coinhouse (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (14)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (2)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (10)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search