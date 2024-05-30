Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1860. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1860 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1860 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1860 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1860 at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

