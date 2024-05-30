2 Reales 1860. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1860 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (6) F (4)