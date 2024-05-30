2 Reales 1860. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1860 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88266 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

