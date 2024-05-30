Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1860. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1860
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1860 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75403 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (8)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
