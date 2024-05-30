2 Reales 1860. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1860 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (25) VF (18) F (2) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (19)

Cayón (5)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (1)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (4)

Jesús Vico (4)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (3)