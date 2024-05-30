Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1860. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1860
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1860 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
